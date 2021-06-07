2012 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,990 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 0 M I Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7180397

7180397 Stock #: pdc046

pdc046 VIN: JN8AZ1MUXCW101330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,000 MI

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.