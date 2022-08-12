$13,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2012 Nissan Murano
2012 Nissan Murano
SL AWD Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$13,987
+ taxes & licensing
112,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8977984
- Stock #: TRD28
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW2CW205419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD28
- Mileage 112,105 KM
Vehicle Description
SL All-Wheel Drive
Dual Leather Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Twin Sunroofs
BlueTooth
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Bose Audio
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8