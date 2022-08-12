Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

112,105 KM

Details Description Features

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced

2012 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Leather-Pano-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

112,105KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8977984
  Stock #: TRD28
  VIN: JN8AZ1MW2CW205419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD28
  • Mileage 112,105 KM

Vehicle Description

SL All-Wheel Drive 

Dual Leather Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Twin Sunroofs 
BlueTooth 
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Bose Audio 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

