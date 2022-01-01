Menu
2012 Nissan Quest

173,959 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2012 Nissan Quest

2012 Nissan Quest

LE / NO ACCIDENTS / DEALER SERVICED / LOADED / MIN

2012 Nissan Quest

LE / NO ACCIDENTS / DEALER SERVICED / LOADED / MIN

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8109064
  Stock #: PT0537
  VIN: JN8AE2KP9C9035846

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 173,959 KM

WOW !!! Check out this gorgeous Quest LE that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario van with NO Accidents thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It's been well maintained at a Nissan dealership which means it runs and drives properly. This one comes fully loaded with Navigation, Rear DVD Entertainment system, dual sunroofs and power sliding doors along with so much more. If you're in the market for something that can handle the whole family in style without breaking the bank then look no further than this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3mont 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as we are the only LE model available on the market in Canada currently and this one is sure to be gone quick.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

LE
DVD
NAVIGATION
DUAL ROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

