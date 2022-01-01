2012 Nissan Quest

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !!! Check out this gorgeous Quest LE that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario van with NO Accidents thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. It's been well maintained at a Nissan dealership which means it runs and drives properly. This one comes fully loaded with Navigation, Rear DVD Entertainment system, dual sunroofs and power sliding doors along with so much more. If you're in the market for something that can handle the whole family in style without breaking the bank then look no further than this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3mont 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as we are the only LE model available on the market in Canada currently and this one is sure to be gone quick.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
