2012 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn V8 5.7L 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window AC Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only

2012 RAM 1500

157,856 KM

Details

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Big Horn

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Big Horn

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,856KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7GT5CS337011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,856 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn V8 5.7L 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window AC Bluetooth Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2012 RAM 1500