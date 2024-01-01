$15,990+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Big Horn
2012 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 6.4 Ft Box Big Horn
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,856 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge RAM 1500 Pickup Truck 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Big Horn V8 5.7L 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger Alloy Wheels Power Window AC Bluetooth Certified
Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.
Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737