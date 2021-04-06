Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6870765
  • Stock #: pdc017
  • VIN: JF1GPAC61CG203546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

Fully loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, cruise, all power, keyless. No accidents, nonsmoker. Runs perfect. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   Also avail. 2013 Subaru Crosstrek Touring, 174kk $7990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 146,000 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 171,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 136,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory