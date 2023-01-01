Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

123,268 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10486983
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE8CC910868

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 123,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Carproof Clean! Low kilometres! Automatic, 4 cylinders. Very reliable model Toyota! Power windows, power locks, steering wheel controls, bluetooth, mp3 player. Powertrain warranty 20,000kms or 1 year included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

