2012 Toyota Matrix

172,210 KM

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2012 Toyota Matrix

2012 Toyota Matrix

S Certified and Serviced

2012 Toyota Matrix

S Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

172,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155237
  • Stock #: CC831342
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE2CC831342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC831342
  • Mileage 172,210 KM

Vehicle Description

S - Sport Edition
Sunroof
Sport Multi Function Steering Wheel
Sport Alloy Wheels
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
New Brakes
Optional Upgrade - Apple CarPlay - Nav Head Unit - Installed for an additional $799 - sample picture attached Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

