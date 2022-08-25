$9,999+ tax & licensing
Office :416-255-5200
2012 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8990680
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE6CC802670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,558 KM
Vehicle Description
****MANUAL TRANSMISSION*** Excellent condition, Toyota Matrix. Great on gas! Certified, snow tires and new all season tires all included!!! 4 cylinder, power windows, power door locks. Seats in rear lay flat for all your cargo carrying needs!!!
Vehicle Features
