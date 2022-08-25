Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

139,558 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2012 Toyota Matrix

2012 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

2012 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8990680
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE6CC802670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,558 KM

Vehicle Description

****MANUAL TRANSMISSION*** Excellent condition, Toyota Matrix. Great on gas! Certified, snow tires and new all season tires all included!!! 4 cylinder, power windows, power door locks. Seats in rear lay flat for all your cargo carrying needs!!! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

