Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified! CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Low kilometres. Very reliable suv. 4 wheel drive. Excellent vehicle for highway or city driving. <br />4 cylinder automatic . Excellent gas mileage! 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty included. </p>

2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD

130,437 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

  1. 1725844563
  2. 1725844566
  3. 1725844571
  4. 1725844577
  5. 1725844582
  6. 1725844585
  7. 1725844589
  8. 1725844596
  9. 1725844602
  10. 1725844607
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,437KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV2CW257228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Low kilometres. Very reliable suv. 4 wheel drive. Excellent vehicle for highway or city driving. 
4 cylinder automatic . Excellent gas mileage! 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty included. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD 130,437 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Honda CR-V LX 185,207 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L 150,636 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD