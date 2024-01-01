$14,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4 AWD
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$14,499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! CARPROOF CLEAN!!! Low kilometres. Very reliable suv. 4 wheel drive. Excellent vehicle for highway or city driving.
4 cylinder automatic . Excellent gas mileage! 1 year or 20,000km powertrain warranty included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
