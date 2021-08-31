Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

139,100 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sportline

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

139,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7973570
  • Stock #: pdc011
  • VIN: WVWMN9AN3CE509265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW KM  !!!   NO ACCIDENTS.  Fully loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats, fogs, keyless.. Top mechanical cond. New tires, brakes. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2010 Infiniti G37 Sport, 117k $10990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

