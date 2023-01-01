Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi Q5

201,545 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1699050719
  2. 1699050719
  3. 1699050719
  4. 1699050720
  5. 1699050720
  6. 1699050720
  7. 1699050719
  8. 1699050719
  9. 1699050719
  10. 1699050719
  11. 1699050719
  12. 1699050719
  13. 1699050718
  14. 1699050719
  15. 1699050719
  16. 1699050719
  17. 1699050719
  18. 1699050719
  19. 1699050719
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
201,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10626387
  • Stock #: pdc000
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP3DA083136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,545 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  Loaded, Backup sensors, BS Assist, Pano-Roof, push start/smart keyless entry, power gate, heated seats/mirr. super clean, nonsmoker. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. CERTIFIED. 

4 Audi's  avail. over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Audi Q5 quattro...
 201,545 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 173,080 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 quattro...
 263,455 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory