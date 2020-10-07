Menu
2013 Audi Q5

186,111 KM

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Premium Plus

2.0T Premium Plus

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

186,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5936142
  Stock #: 17520
  VIN: WA1LFCFP4DA090278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17520
  • Mileage 186,111 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi Q5 is a Quattro all-wheel drive equipped mid-size SUV, powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine making 210 horsepower and 250 lb-ft to all 4 wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Optioned in metallic grey with a black leather interior and 19" 5-spoke wheels, this German luxury SUV also features integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, panoramic roof, power-tailgate, driver seat memory, heated front seats, rear parking sensors, and more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

