$10,500+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
2013 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,873 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9% & get FREE, 3 year/36000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)
Loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated p/seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Drives excellent. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Infinity G37x Sport, 233k $7990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)