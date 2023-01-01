Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   & get  FREE, 3 year/36000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)   </p><p>Loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated p/seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Drives excellent. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Infinity G37x Sport, 233k $7990   </p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

163,873 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

163,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3C55DF532084

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,873 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   & get  FREE, 3 year/36000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)   

Loaded, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated p/seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Drives excellent. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Infinity G37x Sport, 233k $7990   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 BMW 3 Series