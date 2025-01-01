Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully loaded, Navi, Backup sensors, P-Moon, heated steering, heated/p/memory seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2 key/fobs. No issues, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $6990    ///    2012 Audi A4 Quattro Wagon, 229k $5990</p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

218,102 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12689781

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1750988694
  2. 1750988694
  3. 1750988699
  4. 1750988695
  5. 1750988695
  6. 1750988696
  7. 1750988693
  8. 1750988695
  9. 1750988693
  10. 1750988698
  11. 1750988696
  12. 1750988694
  13. 1750988694
  14. 1750988695
  15. 1750988693
  16. 1750988696
  17. 1750988693
  18. 1750988695
  19. 1750988699
  20. 1750988696
  21. 1750988699
  22. 1750988698
  23. 1750988698
  24. 1750988697
  25. 1750988694
  26. 1750988695
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,102KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wba3c3c58df982599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc012
  • Mileage 218,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup sensors, P-Moon, heated steering, heated/p/memory seats, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2 key/fobs. No issues, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2014 Nissan Maxima SV, 196k $6990    ///    2012 Audi A4 Quattro Wagon, 229k $5990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Audi A6 4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Audi A6 4dr Sdn quattro 3.0T Progressiv 256,495 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Audi A4 4dr Wgn Auto quattro 2.0T 229,936 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 187,181 KM $4,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 BMW 3 Series