Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MUST SEE !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats & more. Very clean, looks & runs amazing. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2008 335i Convertible, 154k $12500   </p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

192,360 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive 3.0L Coupe M Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12713286

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive 3.0L Coupe M Pkg

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1751580016
  2. 1751580015
  3. 1751580018
  4. 1751580015
  5. 1751580016
  6. 1751580017
  7. 1751580014
  8. 1751580015
  9. 1751580016
  10. 1751580014
  11. 1751580017
  12. 1751580016
  13. 1751580014
  14. 1751580013
  15. 1751580015
  16. 1751580014
  17. 1751580014
  18. 1751580016
  19. 1751580015
  20. 1751580015
  21. 1751580018
  22. 1751580015
  23. 1751580017
  24. 1751580016
  25. 1751580018
  26. 1751580018
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wbakf3c58dj385482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 192,360 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/heated seats & more. Very clean, looks & runs amazing. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2008 335i Convertible, 154k $12500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 3.0L Coupe M Pkg for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 3.0L Coupe M Pkg 192,360 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC 140,360 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 174,194 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 BMW 3 Series