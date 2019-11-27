2013 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

Fully loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p-moon, tinted. No accidents. Perfect cond. $800 service included. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2014 Audi A4 Komfort, 154k $11990

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Push Button Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

