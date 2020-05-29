Menu
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Line

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$10,500

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5113367
  • Stock #: pdc012
  • VIN: WBA3B3C5XDF539743
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Sport Pkg, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, memory/h/p/seats. No accidents, nonsmoker. Excellent cond. all around. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Audi A4 Komfort, 154k $11500
70 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

