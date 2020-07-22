2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
MUST SEE !!!
Top of the line, every fact option,Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, heads up display, Navi, Backup Cam, lane departure, auto/stop, active cruse control, heated rear seats, 19 inch wheels & more. No accidents, nonsmoker. Like new inside/out. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1