2013 BMW 3 Series

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Line

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Line

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635746
  • Stock #: pdc023
  • VIN: WBA3B3C55DF531887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
MUST SEE !!!  
Top of the line, every fact option,Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, heads up display, Navi, Backup Cam, lane departure, auto/stop, active cruse control, heated rear seats, 19 inch wheels & more. No accidents, nonsmoker. Like new inside/out. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

