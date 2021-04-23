2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
TOP OF THE LINE. Every fact. option, must see, must drive. 100% perfect inside out. Interior is like new. Mechanicly perfect. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE !!!
5 Beemers avail.
60 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1