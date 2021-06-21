2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MUST SEE & DRIVE !!! Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering/seats. NO ACCIDENTS. Nonsmoker, like new cond. inside/out. CERTIFIED FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2011 BMW 328i xDrive, Navi/Backup Cam 156k $8500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1