$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

888-334-2707

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive35i | One Owner! | *Accident Free* | xDrive AWD

2013 BMW X3

xDrive35i | One Owner! | *Accident Free* | xDrive AWD

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,730KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5181131
  • Stock #: 17276
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C59DL979428
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER X3 is a luxury compact SUV with modern features and xDrive all-wheel drive! Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline 6 engine with 300 horsepower with an 8-speed automatic, and optioned in metallic silver with a black interior and fineline wood trim. Features a panoramic roof, heated steering, heated power/memory front seats, keyless entry/start, 360 view camera system, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

