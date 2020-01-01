2013 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MUST SEE,,, MUST DRIVE !!!
Top of the line, with every fact. option. Absolutely perfect inside/out. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 Infinity QX56, 288k $8600
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1