2013 Cadillac ATS
4DR SDN 2.0L AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
175,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8948620
- Stock #: pdc002
- VIN: 1G6AG5RX0D0158148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,645 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Bose sound system, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats, upgraded 18 inch alloys & more. NO ACCIDENTS. $1500 service included. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
