$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn RS Turbo Leather/Navi/P-Moon
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
196,458KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9632566
- Stock #: pdc023
- VIN: 1g1pe5sb6d7210605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,458 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, P-Moon, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, power/heated seats, tinted. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Super clean, top mechanical cond. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
