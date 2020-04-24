Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring w/Leather, Backup Cam

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring w/Leather, Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4898112
  • Stock #: pdc000
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4DR707849
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

Fully loaded, Remote start, all power sliding doors, h/p/seats, Axillary, USB, Backup Cam, alloys, fogs, rear air/heat... No accidents, zero rust. $1000 service just done & ready to go. (Brand new tires, brakes all around, battery) UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 165k $6990

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

