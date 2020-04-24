2013 Chrysler Town & Country

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Remote start, all power sliding doors, h/p/seats, Axillary, USB, Backup Cam, alloys, fogs, rear air/heat... No accidents, zero rust. $1000 service just done & ready to go. (Brand new tires, brakes all around, battery) UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 165k $6990
