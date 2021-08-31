Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Touring DVD/Navi/Backup Cam/P-Moon

Touring DVD/Navi/Backup Cam/P-Moon

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989846
  • Stock #: pdc002
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG5DR705046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included. 

Fully loaded, every fact option, P-Moon, heated steering wheel/seats, Dual DVD, Navi/Backup Cam, Bluetooth U Conect, Axillary, power sliding doors, power rear gate, remote start, & more. One family owned, NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. Fully serviced, new tires, brakes, suspension/transmission serviced. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

