2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7989846

7989846 Stock #: pdc002

pdc002 VIN: 2C4RC1BG5DR705046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

