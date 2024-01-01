Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #707070; font-family: Lato, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, Remote start, heated/p/seats & lots more. 2 local owners, super clean, zero rust. Looks & runs like new. Top mechanical cond. just had $2000 safety service (new struts, sway bar links, pads/rotors, tires, oil/filter). RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </span></p><p><span style=color: #707070; font-family: Lato, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg.1.4Turbo, 174k $6990</span></p>

2013 Dodge Dart

183,585 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

4dr Sdn Limited

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1706073300
  2. 1706073300
  3. 1706073300
  4. 1706073301
  5. 1706073301
  6. 1706073300
  7. 1706073301
  8. 1706073299
  9. 1706073300
  10. 1706073300
  11. 1706073300
  12. 1706073299
  13. 1706073300
  14. 1706073300
  15. 1706073299
  16. 1706073300
  17. 1706073300
  18. 1706073300
  19. 1706073299
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFCA7DD220981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc040
  • Mileage 183,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, Remote start, heated/p/seats & lot's more. 2 local owners, super clean, zero rust. Looks & runs like new. Top mechanical cond. just had $2000 safety service (new struts, sway bar links, pads/rotors, tires, oil/filter). RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg.1.4Turbo, 174k $6990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 1.6Turbo for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 1.6Turbo 170,925 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE 264,455 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR CROSSROAD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR CROSSROAD 158,077 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart