2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,195 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE Dual Fuel, 4 pass.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE Dual Fuel, 4 pass.

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481475
  • Stock #: pdc013
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR786142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 188,195 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam,  cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers.  Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained.  Brand new Michelin tires & pads/rotors/calipers all around $1400 safety service. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP Cargo, Dual Fuel 203k, $7990    ///     2016 Grand Caravan SXT, 194k $9800

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
