416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE Dual Fuel, 4 pass.
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
- Listing ID: 10481475
- Stock #: pdc013
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR786142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 188,195 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
SAVE ON FUEL !!! DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam, cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers. Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained. Brand new Michelin tires & pads/rotors/calipers all around $1400 safety service. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Grand Caravan VP Cargo, Dual Fuel 203k, $7990 /// 2016 Grand Caravan SXT, 194k $9800
