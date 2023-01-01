$8,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,298 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, rear air/heat, Axillary, cruise, all power, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs great CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Grand Caravan SXT, w/DVD/Cam, 173k $9990 /// 2016 Grand Caravan SXT, 194k $9500
5 Minivans avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)