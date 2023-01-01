$7,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE Dual fuel
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 188,295 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
SAVE ON FUEL !!! DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam, cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers. Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained. Brand new Good Year winter tires, pads/rotors/calipers all around $1400 safety service done. CERTIFIED.
5 Minivans avail.
Vehicle Features
