2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam,  cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers.  Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained.  Brand new Good Year winter tires, pads/rotors/calipers all around $1400 safety service done. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>5 Minivans avail. </p>

188,295 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7DR786143

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 188,295 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam,  cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers.  Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained.  Brand new Good Year winter tires, pads/rotors/calipers all around $1400 safety service done. CERTIFIED.     

5 Minivans avail. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan