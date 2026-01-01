$8,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Navi/Cam/DVD
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Navi/Cam/DVD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4DR672878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 122,985 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM. All maint. records, 2 local owners. Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, remote start, heated mirrors, 2 sets of rims & tires. Top mechanical cond. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Journey Crossroad Plus, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8800
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Navi/Cam/DVD 122,985 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 Limited FREE WINTER TIRES 160,871 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Classic Edition Manual 192,563 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan