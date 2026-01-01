Menu
<p>LOW KM.  All maint. records, 2 local owners. Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, remote start, heated mirrors, 2 sets of rims & tires. Top mechanical cond. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Journey Crossroad Plus, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8800   </p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,985 KM

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Navi/Cam/DVD

13505927

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Navi/Cam/DVD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4DR672878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,985 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM.  All maint. records, 2 local owners. Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, remote start, heated mirrors, 2 sets of rims & tires. Top mechanical cond. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Journey Crossroad Plus, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8800   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan