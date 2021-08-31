Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,868 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Very popular, very reliable Dodge Grand Caravan! 7 passenger seating, steering wheel controls,folding rear seats for all your cargo carrying needs!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

