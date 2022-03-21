Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,750 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8867141
  • Stock #: pdc003
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR579459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,750 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Stow & Go. Roof rack, cold a/c, cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail.   2016 Grand Caravan SE, 160k $12500   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

