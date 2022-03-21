2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 7 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867141

8867141 Stock #: pdc003

pdc003 VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR579459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 167,750 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.