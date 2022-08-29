Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

191,420 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Wgn SE Dual fuel

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

191,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034387
  • Stock #: pdc010
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR786145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 191,420 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included.  SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam,  axillary, cruise, all power,  2 key/fobs. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passenger, ready for work. Runs excellent. Michelin tires, brand new pads/rotors all around, $800 service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Gr Caravan SXT DVD/Backup Cam 148k $12500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

