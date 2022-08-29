Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,045 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4dr Wgn SE

4dr Wgn SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

188,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310324
  • Stock #: pdc013
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR786146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 188,045 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam,  cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. No rear seats, 4 passengers.  Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained.  New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

