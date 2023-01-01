Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,045 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1676170754
  2. 1676170754
  3. 1676170753
  4. 1676170753
  5. 1676170754
  6. 1676170754
  7. 1676170754
  8. 1676170753
  9. 1676170753
  10. 1676170754
  11. 1676170754
  12. 1676170754
  13. 1676170754
  14. 1676170754
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611179
  • Stock #: pdc013
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR786148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 188,045 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

SAVE ON FUEL !!!  DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS. Loaded, Backup Cam,  cruise, all power. NO ACCIDENTS. No rear seats, 4 passengers.  Previous Enbridge service vehicle. Well maintained.  New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2014 Dodge Ra Cargo Van, 231k $6800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 237,555 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano A...
 198,475 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 256,910 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory