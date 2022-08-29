Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

112,845 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9103477
  Stock #: pdc027
  VIN: 3C4PDDFGXDT627067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,845 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

LOW KM !!!  Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Backup sensors, Remote start, heated steering wheel, heated/power seats, 19 inch chrome wheels, fogs & more.  No accidents. $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

