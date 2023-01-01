Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Fiat 500

156,704 KM

Details Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Abarth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

2dr HB Abarth

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

  1. 1701372053
  2. 1701372053
  3. 1701372103
  4. 1701372103
  5. 1701372103
  6. 1701372103
  7. 1701372103
  8. 1701372103
  9. 1701372103
  10. 1701372103
  11. 1701372103
  12. 1701372103
  13. 1701372103
  14. 1701372067
  15. 1701372103
  16. 1701372103
  17. 1701372103
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFFH3DT571782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 156,704 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Motors

Used 2013 Honda Civic 2dr Auto LX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Honda Civic 2dr Auto LX 0 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Honda Civic 4dr CVT EX 156,544 KM $13,650 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Infiniti G37 2Dr for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Infiniti G37 2Dr 128,065 KM $17,950 + tax & lic

Email Quality Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-4420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500