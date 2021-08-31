2013 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
WOW check out this super fun Fiat 500 that arrived at our store. This is a LOW KM's local Canadian car that looks and drives amazing. If you're looking for a fun to drive, sporty, spacious car that wont break the bank than look no further. This one comes loaded with bluetooth, panoroof and so much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Extended warranties and Financing available O.A.C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9