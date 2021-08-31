Menu
2013 Fiat 500

90,075 KM

$7,888

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

SPORT / 1 OWNER / LOW KM'S / STUNNING COMBO / AUTO

2013 Fiat 500

SPORT / 1 OWNER / LOW KM'S / STUNNING COMBO / AUTO

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

90,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7977140
  Stock #: PT0541
  VIN: 3C3CFFBR3DT511094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,075 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW check out this super fun Fiat 500 that arrived at our store. This is a LOW KM's local Canadian car that looks and drives amazing. If you're looking for a fun to drive, sporty, spacious car that wont break the bank than look no further. This one comes loaded with bluetooth, panoroof and so much more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Extended warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

