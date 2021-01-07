Menu
2013 Ford E-250

196,000 KM

$12,995

CARGO 5.4L Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 196,000Km

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6462735
  • Stock #: 4668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Computer Stand, Back-up Sensors, Divider, Shelving, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, Integrated Brake Controller, Goodyear Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

