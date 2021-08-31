Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

83,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E150 5Passenger Cargo Van Loaded ONLY 83,000Km

2013 Ford Econoline

E150 5Passenger Cargo Van Loaded ONLY 83,000Km

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7605970
  • Stock #: 4702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 83,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, E150 1/2Ton Capacity, 5Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Lock, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Rear Heat Unit, Cargo Area Divider, Trailer Hitch, Tow Package, New Brakes, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

