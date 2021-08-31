2013 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 3 6 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7697497

7697497 Stock #: 4710

4710 VIN: 1FTNE2EL5DDA81744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 180,364 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

