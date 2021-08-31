2013 Ford Econoline

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
180,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Power Inverter, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, New Nokian Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6