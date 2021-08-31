Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

180,364 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E250 Roof Rack, shelving, 180k Cert super clean

2013 Ford Econoline

E250 Roof Rack, shelving, 180k Cert super clean

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,364KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7697497
  • Stock #: 4710
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EL5DDA81744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 180,364 KM

Vehicle Description

180,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Power Inverter, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, New Nokian Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

