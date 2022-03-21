Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

141,750 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Certified and Serviced

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

141,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8969149
  Stock #: DA65658
  VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA65658

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 141,750 KM

Vehicle Description

E250 XLT 

Power Windows 
Power Locks 
Roof Platform w/ Tie Downs 
Rear Divider 
Rear Shelves - Easily removed 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

