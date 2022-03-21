2013 Ford Econoline

$19,987 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8969149

8969149 Stock #: DA65658

DA65658 VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA65658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 141,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.