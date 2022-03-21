$19,987+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
E-250 Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
141,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8969149
- Stock #: DA65658
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW6DDA65658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 141,750 KM
Vehicle Description
E250 XLT
Power Windows
Power Locks
Roof Platform w/ Tie Downs
Rear Divider
Rear Shelves - Easily removed
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
