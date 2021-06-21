Menu
2013 Ford Escape

203,160 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7379297
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX6DUD58464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,160 KM

Vehicle Description

CARPROOF CLEAN!!! 4 wheel drive Ford Escape. Satellite radio, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, tire pressure monitor, heated front seats! Keyless entry, security system. Leather Seats fold down in rear for more cargo space. 

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
