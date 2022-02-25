Menu
2013 Ford Escape

102,650 KM

Details Description Features

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE Super Clean - Accident Free -Serviced and Certified

2013 Ford Escape

SE Super Clean - Accident Free -Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

102,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8357133
  Stock #: DUD89550
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX6DUD89550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DUD89550
  • Mileage 102,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

SE - FWD 

New Tires - All servicing items up to date. 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

