$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 157"
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
259,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10354752
- Stock #: pdc002
- VIN: 1ftfw1efxdfd57006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 259,335 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
JUST CAME FROM BC. ZERO RUST. MUST SEE, MUST DRIVE. DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS, COMBIND 1500KM PER REFILL GAS & NATURAL GAS. ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 3.6L, only 50k $23990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
