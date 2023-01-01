Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

259,335 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 157"

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 157"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1693276455
  2. 1693276455
  3. 1693276455
  4. 1693276455
  5. 1693276455
  6. 1693276454
  7. 1693276455
  8. 1693276455
  9. 1693276455
  10. 1693276455
  11. 1693276455
  12. 1693276453
  13. 1693276455
  14. 1693276454
  15. 1693276453
  16. 1693276454
  17. 1693276455
  18. 1693276454
  19. 1693276454
  20. 1693276455
  21. 1693276455
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
259,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354752
  • Stock #: pdc002
  • VIN: 1ftfw1efxdfd57006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 259,335 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

JUST CAME FROM BC. ZERO RUST. MUST SEE, MUST DRIVE. DUAL FUEL, RUNS ON NATURAL GAS, COMBIND 1500KM PER REFILL GAS & NATURAL GAS. ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. CERTIFIED.   

 Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 3.6L, only 50k $23990  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 259,335 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 150,925 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac SRX FW...
 168,810 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory