2013 Ford Focus

Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, keyless. Nonsmoker, zero rust. Full maintenance records. Runs perfect. Brand new tires & brakes all around.
REDUCED PRICE AS IS. $599 will include brand new tires & brakes all around & Certification.
Also avail. 2014 Chevi Sonic LT, 179k $4990 cert.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Trunk
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Warranty
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- Telematics
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
