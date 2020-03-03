2013 Ford Focus

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, keyless. Nonsmoker, zero rust. Full maintenance records. Runs perfect.
REDUCED PRICE AS IS. $599 will include brand new tires & brakes all around & Certification.
Also avail. 2014 Chevi Sonic LT, 179k $4990 cert.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1