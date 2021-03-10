2013 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Top of the line, every fact option, Sony 6 MP3 Touch screen, Satellite radio Sync, Backup Cam/sensors, Navi, P-Moon, Axillary, USB, heated /power seats & mirrors, push start, no key entry. Nonsmoker, looks & runs excellent. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warr. avail. for $199
Also avail. 2014 Focus SE, 113k $5990 /// 2016 Ford Fiesta SE, 116k $6800
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1