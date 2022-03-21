Menu
2013 Ford Focus

186,000 KM

Details

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

2013 Ford Focus

SE CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8699594
  VIN: 1fadp3f29dl287503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS .. JUST IN CLEAN 4 CYL 2.0 WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION . NICELY EQUIPPED AND ECONOMICAL TO RUN . AIR-CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, AUX, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MORE . VERY PRESENTABLE , NON SMOKERS CAR FRESHLY DETAILED . $ 7900 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LIC .WE ARE AN AUTHORIZED LUBRICO SERVICE CENTER AND ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES INCLUDE WARRANTY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Telescopic Steering
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Email Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

