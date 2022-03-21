$7,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
SE CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS .. JUST IN CLEAN 4 CYL 2.0 WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION . NICELY EQUIPPED AND ECONOMICAL TO RUN . AIR-CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, AUX, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND MORE . VERY PRESENTABLE , NON SMOKERS CAR FRESHLY DETAILED . $ 7900 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LIC .WE ARE AN AUTHORIZED LUBRICO SERVICE CENTER AND ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES INCLUDE WARRANTY
